The Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) has postponed AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, reports Monday March 15. Jakarta globe…

According to the head of VROM Penny Lukito, the use of the 1.1 million vaccines received by Indonesia will be suspended until the recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO), specifies Gazeta.ru…

“We are awaiting a WHO recommendation as a precautionary measure. The recommendation will be forwarded for consideration by an inter-ministerial committee and the Ministry of Health, which will decide when the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used for a nationwide vaccination, ”Lukito said.

Spain also suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier Monday. Authorities in the Autonomous Communities of Andalusia, Castile and Leon and Asturias, following reports of an increased risk of thrombosis after being vaccinated with the drug from AstraZeneca, suspended its use on 12 March.

It was also reported that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended in Germany, Italy and France, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria and the Netherlands.

On March 15, it also became known that a patient in Denmark died after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. The country’s medical agency reported the similarity of symptoms to the clinical picture in several reports in European databases. The woman had a low platelet count, blood clots in small and large vessels, and bleeding.

On the same day, the director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency, Steinar Madsen, said that a physician had died in Norway, who had previously been hospitalized due to a deterioration in his condition after being vaccinated with the indicated drug.

WHO announced the beginning of a study of materials indicating the formation of blood clots in those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.