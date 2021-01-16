According to the latest report, at least 46 people have died in the 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday, January 15, which shook the island of Sulawesi, also known as Sulawesi, hit in 2018 by another strong earthquake. The destruction of roads and the lack of equipment make search and rescue difficult, especially after the aftershock on Saturday.

Indonesia continues to search the rubble for possible survivors. An aftershock shook the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday as rescuers searched the ruins of buildings collapsed in the earthquake on Friday, January 15.

Due to the aftershock, of 5.0 degrees of magnitude, no victims were reported. However, the earthquake a day earlier, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, has so far left at least 46 dead and more than 800 injured.

The director of the disaster mitigation agency, Doni Monardo, assured local television that the urgency of the search efforts continues because many people were able to remain alive under the rubble.

Faced with this possibility, rescue teams redoubled their efforts to find survivors, despite the shortage of equipment. Their work continues under pressure and great challenges, as damaged roads and bridges and power outages further hamper their efforts.

The activities are focused on at least 8 areas, as the earthquake destroyed hundreds of homes, destroyed a hospital and the governor’s office, where the authorities say that several people are still trapped.

“My son was on the ground floor of the building and he couldn’t run for shelter,” lamented Nur Samsiah, whose son worked as a nurse at the medical center that collapsed.

Among those rescued alive is a girl, identified as Angel. The minor was taken to a hospital after a video posted by the disaster agency on Friday showed her asking for help.

Although he said that his sister Catherine was trapped by his side and was still breathing, his condition and that of the rest of his family is unknown at the moment.

Authorities warn of new earthquake that could cause a tsunami

Meanwhile, the director of the national meteorological agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, warned that another earthquake, which could reach up to 7.0 degrees of magnitude, is possible to hit the island, urging residents to stay away from the sea, at risk of a tsunami.

His statements came after data from this agency indicated that Friday’s earthquake was similar to a 1969 earthquake, which caused a tsunami and left 64 dead.

The disaster caused around 15,000 residents to flee their homes in panic. Some of them sought refuge in the mountains; others went to evacuation centers that are now over villages.

Even so, thousands of people spent the night in the open for fear of further aftershocks and the risk of a tsunami.

Cargo planes carried food, tents and tents and other supplies from Jakarta, the capital, on Friday. However, many survivors said that aid had not yet reached them, due to the destroyed roads that leave several areas cut off.

Local television broadcast images of Majene district residents, some with machetes, forcibly stopping vehicles carrying aid, getting on trucks and throwing boxes of food and other supplies at dozens of people.

