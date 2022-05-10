In recent days, an accident at the Surabaya Water Park in Indonesia caused terror after a slide came off and dropped several children who were in the attraction.

According to Anton Elfrino Trisanto, Tanjung Perak Port Police Chief, citizens reported the Kenjeran slide incidentso the authorities immediately went to the scene to investigate the facts.

Arriving at the park, the police found that 15 children had been victims of this failure and who fell from a height of approximately 10 meters, so they had to receive medical attention.

“We went in to verify and identify ourselves, to make sure there were no other victims. The results of the initial detection were that there were 15 victims and they were taken to the hospital”, said the official.

Fortunately, in the reports of the authorities, no deaths were recorded, only four injured who remain in care centers.

Slide detaches in Surabaya park in Indonesia, children fall into the void from a height of more than 10 meters, 15 injured with multiple fractures. pic.twitter.com/F96bwkiCdu – Gustavo Arciniegas C 🇨🇴 (@fragusar) May 10, 2022

Given this, the mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, spoke publicly about what happened and delivered a balance of the injured.

According to the president, most of the victims were able to go home and only four people had to be hospitalized. Three of them presented fractures and one had to be evaluated with medical tests.

“In this hospital, God willing, there are 4. Of that number, 3 people have broken bones, one person has no problems, the CT scan is normal, there are no fractures, just dizziness. So this one still has hospital observation first,” he noted.

Four children remain under medical care. See also Real Madrid, league champion with a win against Espanyol | The celebrations live

For his part, the police chief of Gresik province, Mochamad Nur Azis, issued a written statement in which he reported that He had sent specialized personnel to investigate the operation of the slide and the causes of the collapse.

