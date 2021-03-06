Dubai, Jakarta (Union)

The Republic of Indonesia signed a framework agreement with the “Global Logistic Passport” initiative, a pioneering initiative launched by Dubai at the beginning of last year with the aim of increasing trade opportunities among developing markets, as the first country in the Southeast Asia region to join the initiative after registering the “Indonesian National Shipping Companies Council” This increases the importance of the agreement as an influential step towards implementing the initiative, which is supported by the Indonesian government.

The framework agreement was signed by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group and Chairman of the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Tutu Dirgantoro, Chairman of the Indonesian National Shipping Companies Council, in the presence of a number of senior Indonesian government officials. The board was previously registered with the initiative as a benefits provider;

It is an important role in the program, through which institutions provide advisory services at low cost to members of the global logistic passport.

This step comes within the framework of a more comprehensive cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and creating opportunities for private and public institutions, in order to improve trade routes to be more effective and develop new ones, in a way that contributes to increasing trade flows between the two sides.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: “We are pleased that Indonesia has joined the Global Passport Initiative. With all its strategic position as an important market, its industrial exports witness great demand in various parts of the world, as well as a beacon for economic progress in the “ASEAN” region. Therefore, its joining the initiative will reinforce the efforts of its ambitious leadership towards establishing Jakarta as a major logistical center and gateway for trade. Between the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world ».

The “global logistical passport” initiative will help the government of Indonesia to implement its economic plans, which include building transportation networks across the archipelago, thus contributing to its aspirations to become one of the five largest economies in the world by 2045, while foreign trade constitutes 43% of the Republic’s GDP. Indonesia. Having become an important center in the initiative, Indonesia will be well positioned to expand its reach into other markets such as South America and Africa, and it will also be able to develop its economy into a center of re-export.

For his part, Tutu Dirgantoro said: “The Council very much welcomes the global logistical passport initiative, and affirms its support for this program. Through this cooperation, we look forward to enabling Indonesian exporters to reduce logistical costs and improve the country’s economy, by providing them with greater opportunities to export worldwide, especially to the Middle East, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe and others. We are quite optimistic about the positive impact of the global logistics passport network on the Indonesian economy. During the next annual meeting of the Council of Asian Shipping Companies, we will propose to make the global logistical passport initiative one of the approved solutions to reduce logistical costs.