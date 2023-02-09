Indonesia has experienced a shocking day today, February 9, when a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked the north coast of the papua province.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers in the Jayapura area and left at least four dead.

The epicenter of the earthquake was on land, in the Jayapura area, and did not present the potential for a tsunamiaccording to the Indonesian Council of Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics.

Authorities reported that four people inside a floating restaurant died when it collapsed into the sea during the quake.

In addition, the Rescue divers search for possible survivors in the cafeteria area and other buildings, such as homes and clinics, were also damaged.

This earthquake adds to the intense seismic activity that Indonesia has experienced in recent months, with about 1,079 earthquakes recorded in and around Jayapura since January 2, 2023, of which more than 132 have been strong enough to be perceived by the inhabitants.

Indonesia is in the pacific ring of firewhere various tectonic plates come into contact, which explains their intense seismic and volcanic activitysimilar to that of Mexico.

He deadliest quake What has occurred in the country since 2018 was the one that occurred on November 21 in West Java, which left a balance of 331 victims and significant damage in the city of Cianjur.