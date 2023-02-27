JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia will step up efforts to secure a palm oil replanting scheme to lift declining production and reach a target of 180,000 hectares this year, an official said on Monday, as producers of the edible oil face greater scrutiny over sustainability.

The world’s largest producer of palm oil launched a subsidized palm oil replanting program for smallholders five years ago in a bid to increase production without clearing more forest land and to help prevent attacks on the sustainability of the crop.

The plans also come as the European Union, the third-largest market for Indonesia’s palm oil, agreed to a deforestation law that requires companies to file a due diligence statement showing when and where the commodities were produced and provide information.” verifiable” proving that they were not grown on land deforested after 2020.

At its launch in late 2017, Indonesia initially had a target of replanting 2.4 million hectares (5.9 million acres) by 2025. However, slow implementation has forced authorities to adjust the target in 2019 to 180,000 hectares per year, but this reduced target was also not reached.

Between 2017 and now, only about 278,000 hectares of the crop have been replanted, said Musdhalifah Machmud, a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.

“The 180,000 hectare target should really be met,” she said, adding that officials had streamlined the requirements for the scheme and called for improvements in coordination, as well as increased involvement from private companies.

“The average yield of 2.5 tonnes per hectare should be increased to 6 to 8 tonnes per hectare,” Musdhalifah said at a meeting with government officials and palm oil growers.

The program aims to increase the production of smallholder farmers, who account for about 40% of Indonesia’s 16 million hectares of palm oil plantations. Some palm trees on smallholder plantations have not been replanted for over 25 years.

Farmers have struggled to prove that their land meets the requirements, including proving that their plantation is not in a forested area and does not overlap with other concessions. In times of high palm oil prices, farmers are also reluctant to join the replanting scheme, fearing losing profit.

