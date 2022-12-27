Indonesia, the third largest democracy in the world and the country with the most Muslims in the world, enters 2023 with signs of an increase in radical Islam and loss of freedoms after This year his liberal seal will be weakened by approving a reform of the ultra-conservative penal code.

The nation, with more than 276 million inhabitants, is the main economy in Southeast Asia and has the potential to become the world’s fourth largest economy in 2045, so its evolution has an impact beyond its borders and the region.

The approval in December of a penal reform that punishes extramarital relations with up to one year in prison, and insults to the president with three, was a jug of cold water for human rights groups, but also for the increasingly powerful factions Islamists, who called for even more radical changes.

“Which side is winning and which direction will the world’s fourth most populous nation take?” asks Michael Vatikiotis, an analyst at the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue and author of books such as “Blood and Silk: Power and Conflict in Southeast Asia.” (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 2018).

“According to the results of the last elections and the reform of the penal code, the Islamists are gaining ground, which rightly worries many,” he told EFE.



The expert explains that in the country, whose secular and liberal tradition is included in its founding theory, called Pancasila, “Courts and local authorities are increasingly passing Islamic laws that, for example, force girls to wear the hijab (Islamic headscarf) at school.”

The fact that the president, the moderate Joko Widodo, cannot stand in the 2024 elections -since the Constitution prohibits it after two legislatures- paves the way, without a successor as popular as him, for the Islamists to gain strength, among who has more support the possible opposition candidate Anies Baswedan.

According to Vatikiotis, “it is unlikely” that Indonesia will follow the path of revolutionary Iran, “but the nation could soon resemble (the) Turkey” of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

