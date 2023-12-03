Rescue teams in Indonesia continue this Monday, December 4, to search for 26 climbers who disappeared after the eruption of the Marapi volcano in West Sumatra.

The Marapi volcano, in the west of the island of Sumatra and close to the coast, erupted on Sunday, December 3, spewing ash and smoke to a height of up to 3,000 meters. In total there were 75 climbers in the area, 49 of whom were evacuated, a rescue official said.

The eruption, which lasted 4 minutes 41 seconds, was reported at 2:54 p.m. local time (07:54 GMT on Sunday), the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) explained in a statement.

Residents of nearby towns published videos on social networks with images of the columns of smoke from the volcano, whose activity had increased in recent days, and led to a “dense” ash rain in the area.

The activity of the volcano, with a summit of 2,891 meters, has been classified at alert level two (in a system where four is the maximum) and the authorities maintain a 3-kilometer exclusion zone around the crater.

Indonesia is home to more than 400 volcanoes, of which at least 129 remain active and 65 are classified as dangerous.

The Indonesian archipelago sits within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity, which is shaken by about 7,000 earthquakes a year, most of them of small magnitude.

With EFE and Reuters