Indonesia .. Search for missing people after a collision between a boat and a ship

Divers explored the waters of the Java Sea on Sunday in search of 17 fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized following a collision with a cargo ship, a spokesman for the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency said.

A spokesman for the agency, Youssef Latif, said in a statement that 15 crew members of the fishing boat had been evacuated after it crashed on Saturday, but five divers were looking for 17 others.

“We are still conducting searches,” Youssef said, adding that an agency rescue ship had transported survivors on board.

He added that the accident occurred at 0930 GMT. The other ship was a bulk cargo carrier with a capacity of about 30,000 tons. And both ships fly the flag of Indonesia.

There were no reports of casualties or missing crew members on the cargo ship.