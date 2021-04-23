Studies indicate that, if the submarine has not suffered damage from water pressure, oxygen would run out in the early hours of this Saturday for the 53 crew members.

The search intensifies in Indonesia to rescue the 53 crew members of the submarine that disappeared in the Bali Sea on Wednesday, April 21. The authorities know that, if the device is intact, it can only last 72 hours with enough oxygen for the people inside.

In the last few hours, the Indonesian efforts have been joined by those of several ships and planes from the United States, Australia, India, Malaysia and Singapore. The most advanced military technology in these countries is expected to help locate the submarine. Authorities maintain that there is still a real chance that the people are alive.

In this objective, it is essential that the submersible ship has not sunk beyond 500 meters, since its steel structure would have been completely destroyed due to the great pressure exerted by the water.

“So far we have not found it, but with the equipment available we should be able to find the location,” Achmad Riad, Indonesian Army spokesman, told a news conference.

Hopes are pinned on the fact that the radars detected a great “magnetic force” at a depth of 50 to 100 meters, something that undoubtedly would not have destroyed the device.

The search team has been joined by different aerial devices that speed up the task of finding the missing submarine. © Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana / Reuters

The connection with the crew was lost 45 minutes after its departure, in which it was intended to have a torpedo launch test. Minutes after his disappearance, a fuel stain was found on the surface, which could mean two things: either they chose to drop fuel to lighten the load or there was an error in the tank.

This submarine is 40 years old, although the Indonesian military authorities assure that it had a series of structural renovations in 2012 in South Korea that made it comply with all international requirements to navigate.

This was one of five submarines Indonesia has in its military arsenal. The country has an extremely old fleet that on more than one occasion has caused problems, although never of this dimension.

Families keep hope

Families await any kind of news and many of them remain hopeful of being able to see their loved ones alive again. “I hope they find them alive,” Berda Asmara, wife of crew member Guntur Ari Prasetyo, 39, who has sailed the Nanggala for 10 years, told the AP news agency.

Several rescue teams participate in the search efforts. April 23, 2021. © Ng Eng Hen / Reuters

The search is carried out at nine different points in an area of ​​ten square miles, a relatively small space that suggests that the submarine will be found, the question when.

These types of disasters have already happened to other fleets in the past. In 2000, the Kursk submarine, considered one of the best in Russia, was stranded with 118 crew on board. Something similar happened in 2017, when the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan sank with 44 soldiers on board and did not appear until the following year.

