The Indonesian Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadiqin, said that his country had recorded the first case of the mutated strain of the Corona virus, “Omicron”.

The mutant infection was discovered on Wednesday evening, and it belongs to a hospital worker in Jakarta who has no previous travel abroad.

The minister explained that “no local transmission of infection has been found so far, but there are five suspected cases of Omicron, and they are Indonesians who recently returned from the United States and Britain, and three Chinese are subject to quarantine in Manado, North Sulawesi,” according to “Reuters”.

According to the World Health Organization, cases of the “Omicron” mutant, which was first discovered in South Africa and Hong Kong last month, have been recorded in more than 70 countries.