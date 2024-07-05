Jakarta (Agencies)

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi renewed her country’s call to support Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.

“We had a fruitful discussion on providing international support to Palestine and implementing the two-state solution through the work of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People,” Marsudi said during her meeting with the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The Minister stressed the need to provide humanitarian aid without obstacles to Palestine.

She stressed the need for “Israel to end its illegal occupation and settlements, and to support Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.”

Palestine has the status of a “non-member state” with observer status at the United Nations, following a resolution adopted by the General Assembly by a large majority on November 29, 2012.

On May 10, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of a draft resolution supporting Palestine’s application for full membership in the United Nations.