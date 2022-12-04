Authorities declare maximum alert level for the area on the island of Java around the mountain, weeks after an earthquake killed more than 300.Indonesian authorities raised this Sunday (04/12) to the highest level the risk alert for the region in around the Semeru volcano, in the southeast of the island of Java. The measure was attributed to “increased volcanic activity” after an eruption in the morning, which caused nearly 2,000 people to leave their homes.

“The risk of gas and water vapor clouds and lava flows due to heavy rains in Semeru has increased in recent hours,” the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said in a statement.

“With this increase in volcanic activity, the Center for Volcanology and Mitigation of Geological Risks (PVMBG) has raised the alert status of Mount Semeru from level 3 to level 4,” the agency added.

BNPB reported that Semeru, at 3,676 meters in altitude, spewed a column of ash of moderate to thick intensity, which reached 1.5 kilometers in height.

Earthquake

A total of 1,979 people, residing in 11 areas around the volcano, have been displaced so far due to worsening weather conditions and heavy rains throughout the day, which caused ash to fall in several areas of Lumajang city. So far, no deaths have been reported as a result of the volcanic eruption, the BNPB added.

The eruption in Java, about 400 miles east of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, comes after a series of earthquakes in the west of the island, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said it was monitoring the possibility of a tsunami after the volcano erupted, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. Indonesian authorities have said nothing about the potential risk of giant waves.

