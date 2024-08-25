The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has expressed the government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with African countries, especially in the health and energy sectors, ahead of the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum.

“Indonesia is committed to strengthening development cooperation with African countries as an equal and reliable partner,” said Nugraha Muludiah, the ministry’s director general of information and public diplomacy, in a statement issued by her office on Sunday, according to the Indonesian Antara news agency.

Molodiah noted that Indonesia plays an active role in international development cooperation among developing countries, including African countries. She added that over the past decade, Indonesia has implemented about 60 triangular and South-South cooperation programs with about 500 participants from the African region.

Cooperation covers several key sectors, including agriculture, fisheries and maritime affairs, health, energy, good governance, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure development, disaster risk management, women’s empowerment, trade and investment.