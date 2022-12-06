In Indonesia, Parliament approved a sweeping new penal code that criminalizes sex outside marriage, as part of a series of changes that critics say threaten human rights and freedoms in the country. “We have done our best to take into account the important issues and the different opinions that have been discussed. However, it is time for us to take a historic decision to amend the Penal Code and leave behind the colonial Penal Code that we inherited,” Indonesian Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly said.

The new code, which also applies to foreign residents and tourists, prohibits cohabitation before marriage, apostasy and provides for punishments for those who insult the president or express opinions contrary to the national ideology. According to human rights organizations, these rules could also have a strong impact on the LGBTQ+ community in Indonesia, where same-sex marriage is not allowed. The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia, has seen a rise in religious conservatism in recent years. Strict Islamic laws are already enforced in some parts of the country, including the semi-autonomous province of Aceh, where alcohol and gambling are banned. Public floggings also occur in the region for a range of offenses including homosexuality and adultery.

Andreas Harsono, of Human Rights Watch Indonesia, said that the new laws are “a setback to the already declining religious freedom in Indonesia”, warning that “non-believers could be prosecuted and imprisoned”. sex outside marriage can carry a prison sentence of up to one year while the crime of blasphemy up to five. Hadi Rahmat Purnama, of the University of Indonesia’s law school, said the laws would be implemented after a three-year transitional period.