Indonesia | One was killed and 14 wounded in a bomb attack on a church in Indonesia

The head of the Indonesian Counter-Terrorism Agency called the church bomb a terrorist act.

Fourteen people have been injured and one killed in an attack by suicide bombers on a Catholic church in Massakar, Indonesia on the island of Sulawesi on Sunday. According to police, there were two perpetrators of the attack, at least one of whom has died. The attack took place early on Sunday morning Finnish time.

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday.

Pastor inside the church Wilhelmus Tulak told Indonesian media that an attempt was made to get to the church yard by motorcycle. However, the guard had stopped the motorcycle. According to the mayor of Massakari, the attacker or attackers had sought inside through the side gate. The attack would have been more destructive, according to the mayor, if it had been done at the main gate of the church.

In the church the service held was just coming to an end, and the parishioners were leaving.

Director of the Indonesian Counter-Terrorism Agency Boy Rafli Amar called the church bomb a terrorist act. No group immediately reported the perpetrator, and Indonesian police did not report their suspicions.

In 2018, a group affiliated with the terrorist organization Isis, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, carried out a series of suicide bombings on churches and a police station. More than 30 people died in the attacks.