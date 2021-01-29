Indonesia | Men who have sex with each other were punished with 77 sticks in Aceh, Indonesia

Aceh is the only region in Indonesia where sharia law is in force.

Indonesian Punishment for sex between men was carried out in Aceh Special District on Thursday.

The two men were punished with 77 cane blows to their backs in a public event. The 27- and 29-year-old men had been caught having sex last year. The Guardian magazine according to each man had originally been sentenced to 80 strikes, but the number was reduced because of the period of imprisonment they suffered.

At issue was the third time that caning sentences were handed down in Aceh during the Islamic Sharia law, which came into force in 2015. According to human rights organizations, the region’s administration is guilty of torturing people by allowing convicts to be tortured.

On the same occasion, caning sentences were also handed down to four other people for adultery and drinking alcohol. Women can get a similar penalty if they wear clothes that are too tight in the area, The Guardian says.

Aceh is the only area in Indonesia where sharia law is in force. Many local people are in favor of flogging, which was introduced in 2005.

Homosexuality became punishable in a special area in 2014.