Jakarta (agencies)

Mount Marapi volcano in West Sumatra province erupted three times, emitting loud sounds.

A local official in the Ajam region said: “Last night, at least three loud explosions were heard, and villagers saw a red light coming out of the crater, at the top of Marapi,” the Indonesian news agency “Antara News” reported yesterday.

The eruption was followed by the emission of burning sparks in addition to continuous loud noises. He added that he would continue to urge citizens to be careful, especially those who live at the foot of the volcano. The Marapi volcano erupted last month, killing 23 people, all of them hikers.

Marabi is one of the most active volcanoes on the island of Sumatra, located in the western part of the Indonesian archipelago. The last eruption of Marapi volcano dates back to 2018, spewing ash and lava into the atmosphere up to 5 kilometers away.