The Indonesian authorities have reported this Sunday that they have found what appear to be “human remains” in the place where this Saturday a passenger plane carrying 62 people and that had just taken off from Jakarta fell into the Java Sea.

The head of the Jakarta Police medical department assured the press gathered at the scene during the morning that he had received a bag containing remains, including a “part of a body.”

After these first findings, more human remains have been recovered that have been taken to the hospital in two body bags, according to the local newspaper ‘Suara’, as well as other material remains such as airplane tires and children’s clothing.

The search has begun to be carried out in the same place where the last contact was registered after a sonar registered the signal. Military helicopters and divers from the Army are involved in the operation, as well as several ships from the Navy.

According to the Metro TV network, it will focus especially on the islands of Lancang and Laki.

Local authorities are already in contact with the families of the victims to speed up the identification processes by obtaining DNA samples, as it is hoped that the search teams will be able to recover documentation and other objects that facilitate this process.

The Air Sriwijaya airline plane was heading to Pontianak, on the island of Borneo, when it disappeared from the radar, the head of the Soekarno-Hatta international airport, Haerul Anwar, confirmed to the Sarang Berita news portal.

The device disappeared from the tracking instruments when it flew over the island of Lancang. According to the tracking website FlightRadar, the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, about four minutes after leaving Jakarta.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 Max belonging to the Lion Air airline crashed in the Java Sea in an accident that killed all 189 people on board.