Indonesia participated in Operation Gallant Knight 3 in the UAE field hospital in Gaza with a specialized medical team after their participation in the UAE floating hospital. The team began working side by side with the UAE medical cadres with the aim of providing the necessary medical care to the Palestinian brothers to alleviate their suffering..

Twenty-five Indonesian doctors participated in supporting the medical field at the floating hospital in Arish, in a step that embodies the strong relations between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia, and in an effort to enhance the humanitarian role in these difficult circumstances that our brothers in the Gaza Strip are going through as a result of the war. A number of (10) of them joined to work in the Emirati field hospital in Gaza in various specialties to participate with the Emirati crews and provide aid according to the highest health standards to the injured and wounded..

The Indonesian team includes a number of doctors with various specialties, to work on providing the best treatment services to patients and the injured in the Emirati field hospital in Gaza, while the rest of the Indonesian medical team, numbering 15, in the floating hospital stationed in Arish continues its efforts in performing surgeries and providing medical services to patients who are transferred to receive treatment abroad..

The Indonesian medical staff expressed their happiness to work side by side with the Emirati cadres in the field hospital to meet the needs of Palestinian patients and wounded in light of the difficult and disastrous conditions they are suffering from..

The UAE continues its medical efforts in the field and floating hospitals to treat the injured and wounded from the Gaza Strip, in cooperation and partnership with various international medical teams, within a working mechanism that complies with the highest international health standards, which has become a successful model in dealing with and treating various critical cases, in addition to operations to install artificial limbs and other humanitarian efforts that aim to restore hope to our brothers in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering..