Naked at the sanctuary, working without a permit and driving under the influence of alcohol: Bali is asking for visa tightening for tourists from Russia.

Jakarta – Fantastic beaches, imposing volcanoes and a diverse underwater world attract thousands of holidaymakers from all over the world to Indonesia every year. Since Russia attacked neighboring Ukraine in spring 2022, more and more refugees have found their way to Indonesia.

This is causing trouble in the holiday paradise of Bali. “When we get reports of bad behavior from a foreigner, it’s almost always a Russian,” a local police officer in the city of Kuta told the US broadcaster CNN.

Capital city: jakarta Resident: 273.8 million (as of 2021) Official language: Indonesian

Indonesia: Entering the holiday paradise of Bali could soon become more difficult

So far, people with a Ukrainian or Russian passport have received a tourist visa directly upon entry. The same applies to German citizens, according to the German embassy in Jakarta.

You can stay in Indonesia for up to 60 days with a “Visa on Arrival”; and therefore also in Bali. The tourist visa does not include a work permit. The governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, recently asked Jakarta to tighten visa requirements for Ukrainian and Russian citizens, the news agency said Reuters writes.

Fantastic beaches, crystal clear water and sunsets like in a picture book: The Indonesian island of Bali is considered a paradise for vacationers.

Before that, there had been a number of violations of visa regulations. At least four Russian citizens were already expelled in March for just such violations. The group of Russian nationals is one of the largest foreign groups in Indonesia, like Reuters writes.

Will the hurdles increase? So far, “Visa on Arrival” is probably still valid for Russia

On the website of the Ministry of Tourism, Russia and Ukraine are still on the list of countries that are allowed to enter via Visa on Arrival. Some travel guides, like Bali.com, but already write on their website that there is no longer a visa option for Russian nationals. According to the online travel guide, travelers from Russia must apply for a visa in advance. On request from CNNthe Russian embassy has not yet responded.

“Ukrainians are currently not coming to Bali for vacation as our country is being invaded. The Ukrainians who are now coming to Bali are for family reunification purposes and are mostly female,” spokesman for the Ukrainian Honorary Consulate in Bali, Nyoman Astama, told CNN.

Naked in the idyll: Residents in Indonesia complain about Russian visitors

The violations by Russian and Ukrainian nationals are “more serious” than those of other states, the governor of Bali justified his request for visa tightening in Jakarta, according to the reports. The situation is also being hotly debated on social media.

So many people came to Indonesia from Russia and Ukraine

Russia: 77,500 people with Russian passports came to Indonesia between September 2022 and January 2023.

77,500 people with Russian passports came to Indonesia between September 2022 and January 2023. Ukraine: In the same period, there were only 8,800 people from Ukraine.

In the same period, there were only 8,800 people from Ukraine. For comparison: In the year before the corona pandemic (2019), the holiday paradise attracted around 6.2 million visitors.

In the year before the corona pandemic (2019), the holiday paradise attracted around 6.2 million visitors. Source: Reuters

Citizens of the island state have repeatedly complained about misconduct by Russian nationals. For example, a Russian model is said to have posed naked by a sacred tree, and in another case a drunk man is said to have caused an accident.

Rude behavior by Russian tourists in Bali: Discussion also flared up online

The tightening of travel regulations is also a topic on Twitter and Co. A user on Twitter writes: “The Russians have only recently become the second largest tourist group in Bali, and it is obvious that your country’s ‘special military operation’ has something to do with it .”

It remains to be seen to what extent the visa regulations in Indonesia and Bali will become stricter. Indonesia has repeatedly made headlines in recent years with extreme laws. However, the often-controversial laws have so far largely been limited to Indonesian citizens. (Lucas Maier)

