He added in a statement that the ship “Arman 114” was carrying 272,569 tons of light crude oil, and it is suspected that it was transferring oil to another ship without a permit.

The Indonesian Coast Guard reported that it had detained the ship after it was seen transferring oil to the ship, “Stenos”, which flies the flag of Cameroon.

He did not mention the date of the incident, according to Reuters.

He said the Arman was also suspected of violating other maritime regulations, such as sailing without a flag and operating without a port permit.

The ship’s operators could not be reached for comment.