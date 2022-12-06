Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Indonesia | Indonesia’s parliament passed a law that makes sex outside of marriage illegal

December 6, 2022
The changes in the law prohibit premarital sex and unmarried couples living under the same roof.

in Indonesia parliament has passed a law making sex outside of marriage illegal. At the same time, the Parliament also approved other changes to the country’s criminal law.

Human rights organizations have protested against the changes to the law and condemned the tightening of civil liberties and the turn towards fundamentalism in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

The changes in the law prohibit not only sex outside of marriage, but also unmarried couples living under the same roof.

The law is also feared to have a major impact on sexual and gender minorities in a country where same-sex marriages are prohibited.

Recommended

