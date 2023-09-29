The conference is attended by 150 representatives of different religions in Southeast Asia, in addition to scientists, thinkers and young people concerned with climate change issues, under the title: “An attempt to revive religious values ​​and local cultures in addressing climate change, preserving the environment and sustainable development.”

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, stated, “This conference comes within the framework of a series of conferences organized by the Council for dialogue on the contribution of representatives of different religions with ideas and solutions, in order to reduce the negative effects of climate change and raise awareness of its dangers.”

Abdul Salam pointed out that “this regional conference comes in preparation for the World Summit of Religious Leaders and Symbols, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and 7 in preparation for the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which the UAE will host at the end of this year.”

For the first time in the history of the Conference of the Parties, the Muslim Council of Elders is organizing the “Interfaith Pavilion,” which will serve as a global platform for interfaith dialogue on confronting the issue of climate change.