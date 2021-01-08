Abu Bakar Bashir, an Islamist religious leader, is considered the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks that killed more than 200 people in the Indonesian capital. His release, due to several sentence reductions, outrages the victims of the attacks.

The radical Islamist cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, identified by the courts as the mastermind of the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Bali, Indonesia, in 2002, was released from prison this Friday, January 8, after having served a sentence for another crime related to terrorism.

Bashir, 82, had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2011 for his links to terrorist training camps in the north of the island of Sumatra. He was released after receiving some reductions on that sentence.

He is the supposed mastermind behind the attacks of October 12, 2002, which left 202 dead of more than twenty different nationalities, since the main target was a tourist nightclub in Bali. Two Islamist terrorists blew themselves up inside the club, also causing 200 injuries.

Bashir, spiritual leader of Yemaa Islamiya

Bashir, who denies his involvement in the attacks, is considered the spiritual leader of the Yemaa Islamiya organization, the group linked to Al Qaeda in Southeast Asia, which is fighting with the goal of creating an Islamic caliphate in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, among others.

During his confinement in prison, Bashir proclaimed his allegiance to the Islamic State group.

File image of Abu Bakar Bashir, a radical cleric linked to the 2002 Bali bombings, which left 202 dead. © Romeo Gacad / AFP

Following the capture of the religious leader, Yemaa Islamiya lost much of her thrust in the region. However, Indonesian security forces say that in recent years, signs of activity and reconnection have been detected among radical Islamists.

Just a month ago, in fact, Indonesia captured Aris Sumarsono, alias Zulkarnaen, alleged military leader of the terrorist organization and also accused of participating in the Bali bombings.

Victims mourn Bashir’s release

Of all the fatalities from the terrorist attack, 88 were Australian, the majority nationality among those killed. That is why the Australian government was dissatisfied with the release of Bashir.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison recalled that the freedom of the religious leader represents “anguish for family and friends” of the victims and reinforced his request for harsh sentences against all those linked to the attacks.

Phil Britten, an Australian who lost seven friends in the attacks and who was injured in 40% of his body, lamented that Bashir can continue to spread radical Islamist discourse outside of prison.

“Although many years have passed and he is already an old man, I am concerned that we live in a world with a greater predisposition to radicalization,” said Britten.

With EFE and AFP