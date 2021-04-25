The Indonesian navy announced this Sunday that it found the submarine that had wrecked off Bali, confirming the death of the 53 members of its crew.

The submarine, which had disappeared last Wednesday, was found sectioned into three parts on the seafloor off Bali, according to the chief of staff of the Navy, Yudo Margono.

For his part, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Hadi Tjahjanto, confirmed to journalists that “All 53 crew members died.”

Authorities said they received signals from the scene more than 800 meters (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday morning.

An officer shows a found escape vest.

He added that they used a Singapore-supplied underwater rescue vehicle to get visual confirmation.

Tjahjanto said more parts of the vessel were discovered Sunday, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members.

The submarine, one of five owned by the Indonesian armed forces, was submerged early Wednesday during planned military exercises in the north of the island of Bali. Contact was lost shortly after.

According to the Navy, the submarine, delivered to Indonesia in 1981, was in good condition for service. But this type of submarine is designed to withstand a pressure of only up to 300 or 400 meters deep.

With information from AFP.

