At least 44 people died this Sunday in floods and landslides on the island of Flores, in eastern Indonesia. A balance that is estimated to be higher due to the number of disappeared due to torrential rains. So far this year alone, Indonesia has suffered up to 1,030 natural disasters.

“There are 44 dead and nine injured” in the eastern region of the island of Flores, and “many (…) are still under the mud,” Raditya Jati, director of the national disaster management agency (called Centro Disaster Information and Communication Data). In fact, there are already 27 disappeared, among these figures that are especially concentrated on the island of Flores.

Between the night of Saturday and Sunday, torrential rains caused flooding in several districts of the island within hours of the final Easter celebrations, in a territory in which the majority of the population is Catholic. Similarly, dozens of houses were buried in the mud – some were even washed away by the mud – while five bridges and other roads were destroyed in the eastern part, affecting up to 49 families.

Now the only access route is by sea from the island of Adonara. However, Jati revealed that “the rains and strong waves have not allowed any crossing”, not even by rescue teams. And it is expected to continue like this, given extreme weather conditions that could extend to the entire week in the region.

Already in the city of Bima, in the neighboring province of Western Sunda, flooding caused by rainfall caused the death of two people, according to the national agency. The water dams overflowed, submerging nearly 10,000 homes up to six feet deep after nine hours of downpour. The cultivated fields, of more than 290 hectares, were also affected by the overflow of several reservoirs.

Some 125 million Indonesians are at risk in various regions

Landslides and flash floods are common in the archipelago, especially during the rainy season, which runs from November to March. So far in 2021, up to 1,030 natural disasters have occurred in Indonesia, including landslides, earthquakes and fires, causing 282 deaths. But environmental defenders stress that it is deforestation that is causing these catastrophes.

In January alone, 40 Indonesians were killed by floods in the West Java city of Sumedang. Now, the national disaster management agency estimates that 125 million citizens, half of the Indonesian population, are living in risk regions.

With AFP and EFE