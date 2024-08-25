Heavy rains in North Maluku cause disaster and damage homes; authorities warn of possibility of more rain

Floods in North Maluku province, Indonesia this Sunday (Aug 25, 2024) resulted in 7 deaths and 2 injuries. The disaster was caused by heavy rains that hit the region on Saturday (Aug 24, 2024).

Ternate city was one of the worst affected, with 10 homes severely damaged. Teams from the country’s disaster management agency, BNPB, and rescue agency Basarnas were sent to assist in rescue operations and provide support to those affected.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for BNPB, warned local people about the possibility of further flooding due to the forecast of more rain. “We urge people to remain vigilant and follow the authorities’ instructions regarding possible subsequent flooding.”he stated.

This event comes on top of other recent natural disasters in Indonesia, such as the floods and landslides in West Sumatra in May this year.

Floods and cold lava flows from Mount Marapi, one of the most active in West Sumatra province, covered several nearby districts after torrential rains on May 11, killing at least 62 people.