Indonesia is ready to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden if the Russian leader decides to personally participate in the G20 summit. About it “RIA News” On October 21, Indonesian Ambassador to Moscow Jose Antonio Morato Tavares spoke.

According to Tavares, Indonesia has organized similar meetings before and would be happy to do so again. As an example, he cited informal meetings between the leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia in Jakarta during the conflict in Cambodia.

“They started with cocktails, but the relationship was given a boost. Thus, we do not promise that this will immediately solve something, but simple communication (leaders. – Approx. ed.) with each other can help advance discussions, ”said the diplomat.

On that day, he also said that Indonesia would not refuse Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit, even if other countries began to exert pressure.

The G20 summit will be held in Bali on November 15-16. On October 11, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi confirmed that Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky would attend the summit.

On October 19, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied reports that US President Joe Biden would avoid meeting Putin at the G20 summit. This was reported earlier in the day by Politico.

Earlier, on October 14, Putin said that he did not yet see the need for negotiations with Biden. He noted that a platform for such negotiations has not yet emerged. The Russian leader also spoke about his participation in the G20 summit, saying that this issue has not yet been resolved.

Before that, on September 16, Putin said that his participation in the G20 summit would depend on how the situation develops in the economy and other areas. He noted that Indonesian President Joko Widodo personally informed him of the invitation when he was in Moscow.

In early April, it became known that the United States was putting pressure on Indonesia to prevent Putin from participating in the G20 summit. In particular, representatives of the Washington administration raised the issue of the American president refusing to attend the G20 summit if the Russian leader was present.