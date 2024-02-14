Indonesia elects president after a decade of Joko Widodo in power

Indonesia, the third largest democracy on the planet, elects this Wednesday a new president and vice president, as well as parliamentary and local government representatives. Nearly 205 million people are called to the polls in what will be the largest voting day of this super electoral year (in India, the most populous country in the world, will vote between April and May). The first economy in Southeast Asia chooses between three continuity proposals after a decade of leadership by Joko Widodo ―nicknamed Jokowi-, who cannot run for re-election after exhausting the maximum of two terms. The favorite to succeed him, according to polls, is the current Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto.

Presidential elections in the archipelago are traditionally a battle of personalities rather than political promises and, on this occasion, the young vote will be decisive, given that 52% of the electorate is under 40 years of age (the country has 270 million inhabitants). . For this reason, the race towards the Merdeka palace has developed above all on social networks, where the three presidential candidates have tried to win the favor of voters by showing the most affable face with live broadcasts and viral dances, instead of betting on rallies and other more traditional campaign strategies.

Regarding the former general Prabowo, 72 years old, who lost to Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections, serious accusations of human rights violations are planned. Although charges have never been brought against him, his critics point out that Prabowo was involved in the late 1990s in the kidnapping and torture of around twenty pro-democracy protesters, of whom more than a dozen remain missing. He is also credited with ordering some of the atrocities that were committed in East Timor and Papua during the Indonesian occupation, which cost him his dismissal from the army and exile in Jordan in 1998. The United States even banned him from entering the country for these acts. , but he eliminated the veto in 2020, after he assumed the Defense portfolio.

Known for his fervent nationalism and strong temperament, Prabowo has shown his most affable and charismatic side through social networks and has moved away from that flirtation with more radical Islamic factions that cost him victory in 2019. His nine million followers on Images of his private life and photos of his cats are seen daily on Instagram, and many young people have become fond of his clumsy movements in his viral TikTok dances, with which he has captured the attention of a key demographic. Almost 80% of the Indonesian population has access to the internet, and people between 16 and 64 years old spend more than three hours a day on social networks, according to the report Digital 2023 from the British company We Are Social. According to data from the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS), social networks are the first source of information for 60% of Indonesian voters.

Prabowo goes to the polls with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, President Widodo's first-born son, as a candidate for the vice presidency. His candidacy has not been without controversy, since Gibran, 36, was ruled out for not meeting the requirement of being a minimum of 40 years old to compete for the two highest positions in the Government. However, the Constitutional Court, chaired by Widodo's brother-in-law, ruled in October that younger applicants could run if they had previously held public office. This is the case of Gibran, current mayor of Surakarta.

Erosion of democratic values

These political movements have sparked criticism and concern about a possible erosion of democratic values ​​in Indonesia, a country that freed itself from the yoke of an authoritarian regime only 25 years ago. In 2014, Widodo became Indonesia's first leader away from the elite thanks to his charisma and moderate spirit. Analysts of the think tank American Carnegie Endowment for International Peace see it possible that the current president will try to maintain his influence even after leaving office.