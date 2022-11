A victim of the earthquake that struck Cianjur, outside a hospital in Indonesia, on November 21, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The Indonesian authorities raised this Saturday (26) to 318 the number of deaths caused by the earthquake that occurred last Monday in the province of West Java. The casualty total has been updated after rescue workers found the bodies of eight people previously reported missing. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) there are also 7,729 injured and dozens missing.

Rescue professionals are working, among other areas, on a huge landslide that destroyed several buildings near the city of Cianjur, epicenter of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that caused damage because of its low depth and because it hit an area densely populated.

According to authorities, about 100 deaths were children, as the earthquake struck in the middle of school hours and caused damage to 368 schools. In addition to the search for the disappeared, the teams face problems in relocating the homeless, which exceed 70,000.