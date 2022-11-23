Earthquake hit the country on Monday; there are 40 people missing and 7,060 homeless

The death toll in Indonesia after the earthquake registered last Monday (21.Nov.2022) rose to 271. There are also 40 people missing and 7,060 homeless, according to information up to this Wednesday (23.Nov).

The magnitude 5.6 tremor was recorded in the province of Java, Indonesia’s main island. The quake’s epicenter was in Cianjur, in the western region of the island, 75 kilometers from the capital Jakarta.

The earthquake triggered landslides, which caused the closure of roads leading to Cianjur. The country has also been registering aftershocks since Monday (21.Nov).

Authorities have recommended residents to leave the region if they perceive risks to their homes.

Indonesia is located in “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area located north of the Pacific Ocean with strong volcanic activity. Because of geological faults in the region, it is common for earthquakes and tsunamis to hit the country. In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake left 25 dead and 460 injured in the country.