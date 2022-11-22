The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia has reached 268 people. This was announced on Tuesday, November 22, by the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency.

According to the agency, more than a thousand people were injured, another 151 people are missing.

It is also reported that more than 7 thousand people still cannot return to their homes.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred yesterday. Local authorities said most of the dead were residents of the Chianjur district in West Java province. In addition, the earthquake triggered a landslide that covered at least one village.

Residential buildings, schools, hospitals and several administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the disaster.

The population was evacuated to safe areas. More than 13,000 people will be distributed to 14 evacuation points equipped with emergency kitchens.

Residents of several houses in the country’s capital, Jakarta, were also evacuated.

On November 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in connection with the devastating consequences of the earthquake and the numerous victims.