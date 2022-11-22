The number of deaths after the earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java has risen to 252, local authorities reported on Tuesday. The earthquake, which struck Monday near the town of Cianjur, had a magnitude of 5.6. Many of the victims are children, an exact number has not been disclosed. At least 377 people have been injured and at least 31 people are still missing.

The affected children were in schools at the time of the earthquake that collapsed due to the natural disaster, the head of the rescue service said at a press conference on Tuesday. Rescue operations are hampered by landslides and impassable roads. The affected area is very mountainous and therefore difficult to traverse.

More than 2,300 buildings were severely damaged. In the village of Cijedil, northwest of Cianjur, the earthquake triggered a landslide that partially buried the village in rubble. At least 88 aftershocks followed the earthquake, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.8, West Java governor Ridwan Kamil reported on his Instagram page. 13,000 people have fled the affected area.

The quake was also felt in the capital Jakarta. Although some buildings there were evacuated, the damage was not too bad. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is now present in Cianjur, expressed his condolences to the victims and has promised to provide further assistance, including new earthquake-resistant housing. Earthquakes are not uncommon in Indonesia. Due to its location, the area is prone to volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis.