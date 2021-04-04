Indonesia | Dozens killed in sudden flood in Indonesia: “Many people are still under the mud”

The number of deaths is feared to increase.

In eastern Indonesia at least 44 people have died in the sudden flood, rescue officials say. There are believed to be even more dead. Heavy rains caused flooding during the night on Flores Island.

“We have found 44 dead and nine injured, but many people are still under the mud,” says a spokesman for the country’s disaster agency. Raditya Jati.

According to him, mud has covered houses underneath, and bridges and roads have been destroyed in the eastern parts of the island. Due to poor transport links, it has been difficult for rescue authorities to reach the worst affected areas of the island.

“The only route would be by sea from the island of Adonara, but rain and heavy waves prevent access from there,” Jati says.

The floods also killed two other people in the nearby town of Bima. According to Jat, nine hours of heavy rain caused four dams to overflow, leaving nearly 10,000 houses submerged.

Extreme weather expected to continue in the week ahead. Deadly landslides and sudden floods are common in the Indonesian archipelago during the rainy season.

According to the Disaster Agency, 125 million Indonesians, or nearly half of the country’s population, live in landslide-prone areas.