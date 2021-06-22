Indonesia has crossed the threshold of two million infections with the Corona virus, in the midst of a rapid outbreak in the country, whose hospitals are close to reaching their maximum capacity, which raises fears that the pandemic is out of control.

And in recent weeks, the daily toll of new infections in the country has doubled, as it was confirmed that the Delta mutant, which first appeared in India, was detected.

And on Monday, the country recorded 14,536 cases of Covid-19, which is a record number compared to the previous peak recorded in January.

The death toll in Indonesia, which has a population of about 270 million, has exceeded two million, while the death toll has reached about 55 thousand.

“It’s just the beginning,” said Windu Purnomo, an epidemiologist at Indonesia’s University of Irlanga. “The way things are going, we could see a huge explosion like (what happened) in India.”

The new outbreak was attributed to millions of Indonesians traveling to the country at the end of Ramadan to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families.

In Jakarta, hospital bed occupancy exceeded 75 percent, amid a significant increase in deaths. After attending the burial of a relative who died of Covid-19, Jakarta-based Rahmani said, “It is worrying.”

“Good citizens should follow the government’s directives to adhere to health measures,” he added.

Indonesia is seeking to accelerate its campaign, which aims to vaccinate 180 million of its adult population this year, knowing that only 7 percent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose, according to official data.

In its latest report issued last week for Indonesia, the World Health Organization called on the Indonesian government to tighten health restrictions.