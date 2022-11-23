November 23, 2022 10:56

Helicopters delivered relief supplies on Wednesday to residents of Indonesian villages stranded after an earthquake destroyed homes in West Java province, while others wait anxiously to find out what happened to their missing relatives. The death toll from Monday’s 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur town rose as the scale of the disaster became clear, with 268 people officially confirmed dead, compared to about 160 the day before, while more than 150 are still missing. Today relief efforts are focused on Kojinang, one of the hardest-hit districts, where at least one village is believed to have been buried under a landslide, while helicopters will drop supplies to two other districts cut off by road blockages. As the authorities prepared to send in more heavy machinery to clear the landslides, video images showed people digging the earth with their hands and tools such as picks and sticks.

“If it was only an earthquake, the houses would just collapse, but the situation is worse because of the landslide,” said Zainuddin, who was searching for six missing relatives.

“In this residential area, there were eight houses, all of which were buried and washed away,” he added.

More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed to assist rescue teams. Henri Alfiande, head of the search and rescue agency, said rescuers were struggling to reach those trapped as quickly as possible, and warned that the chances of survival were fading three days after the quake.

He added that helicopters would drop food and water on two villages that could not be reached by land. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said the mountainous terrain made it difficult to deliver aid, forcing officials to go to the affected villages on foot.

Indonesia is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, regularly recording stronger seaquakes. But Monday’s earthquake, which was followed by more than 160 aftershocks, was more deadly because it struck a densely populated area at a shallow depth of only ten kilometers.

Officials added that poor building standards led to many deaths. President Joko Widodo called for earthquake-resistant housing to be included in the reconstruction effort, during a visit on Tuesday to the town, 75 km south of the capital, Jakarta.

Source: agencies