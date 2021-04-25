Four days after launching a desperate search, the Indonesian Navy saw with its own eyes the fateful end of KRI Nanggala-402 yesterday. Images captured by a remote-controlled submarine erased all hope of finding any of the 53 occupants of the submersible alive, which lay broken in pieces on the seabed of Bali, 850 meters deep. “Based on authentic evidence, we declare that it has sunk and that all the members of its crew have perished,” announced the Chief of Staff, Hadi Tjahjanto, to a country that had been in suspense for 96 hours.

The visual evidence taken by the submarine MV Swift Rescue, sent by Singapore to assist with the operation, left no doubt about the devastation. «The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts: the hull, the stern and the main part are separated. The main part is cracked, “said the commander of the Navy, Yudo Margono, after analyzing the images that were captured for two hours at the scene of the tragedy. Ground zero, located 95 kilometers north of the island of Bali, is the same point where contact with the device was lost a few minutes after it was submerged to carry out a torpedo drill.

Although the causes of the incident have yet to be determined, the authorities have ruled out human error for the time being as they consider the procedure carried out by KRI Nanggala-402 when submerging in the sea to be adequate. Early indications suggest that there was a massive electrical failure that prevented the crew from activating the emergency protocol and returning to the surface. The researchers take for granted the moments of panic experienced among the people on board when they suddenly found themselves in darkness and without the possibility of preventing the submarine from falling to depths greater than the 250-500 meters for which it had been designed without risk of break.

After the discovery of several objects the day before, the rescue teams recovered yesterday an anchor and safety suits used by the occupants of the submersible. Likewise, a vest was found floating in the water, a material that is normally stored in an “emergency box”, so it is assumed that one of the soldiers opened it, but was unable to put it on.

Complicated rescue



The objective of the Government is now to recover the bodies and refloat the submarine, manufactured in Germany in 1977. However, the head of the Navy himself has admitted that the peculiarities of the case make it difficult to decide on a method. Not in vain, it poses a huge challenge to carry out a rescue at a depth of 850 meters.

Indonesia, which had not had serious incidents with its submarines, is now facing a rekindled debate as some of its military equipment is old and has caused fatal accidents in recent years. Yesterday, residents of Banyuwangi in East Java, which is home to the naval base from which the rescues are taking place, demanded that modernization be accelerated. “This can be a learning point for the government to advance in technology and be careful because the lives of its people are at stake,” said Hein Ferdy Sentoso, a 29-year-old resident.