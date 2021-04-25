Rescue teams found the ship split into three parts in the Bali Sea and 49 crew members, three gunners and the commander were confirmed dead. The cause would have been a decrease greater than the capabilities of the submarine in a simulated torpedo launch.

The remains of the Indonesian submarine were found and, consequently, the death of the crew, confirmed.

This was announced by the Indonesian military chief, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto: “With great sorrow, as head of the Indonesian Armed Forces, the soldiers (…) have fallen while doing their duty in North Bali. On behalf of all the soldiers and the family of the Armed Forces, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen. May God give them serenity. “

President Joko Widodo also referred to the incident, who after confirming the discovery in the Bali Sea, sent his condolences to the families: “All Indonesians express our deep regret for this tragedy, especially the families of the submarine crew.” .

The remains of KRI-Nanggala-402 were found broken into three parts at a depth of 838 meters. New objects were also found, including a life jacket.

Image of the press conference of the Indonesian Army in which a vest item found near the sunken submarine was shown. © Fikri Yusuf / Reuters

The submarine would have cracked after descending more than its capacities

On Wednesday the submarine had descended to start a simulated torpedo launch, however, before authorizing the shot, the connection with the ship was lost.

The discovery was made thanks to the participation of an underwater robot from Singapore, which recorded the images. Earlier, the Indonesian submarine KRI Rigel had scanned the area. Apparently the ship would have descended to more than 400 meters, a height that would have caused cracks, as it was not prepared.

Several dozen helicopters and ships have participated in the rescue efforts, with the participation of the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and India.

Relatives of the victims received the news of the death of their loved ones, after the disappearance of the submarine on Wednesday. © Didik Suhartono / Reuters

The population calls for a renewal of an aging armed forces

Before the accident, Indonesia had five submarines, two German type 209s, including the sunken one, and three new South Korean ships. The KRI Nanngala 402 had been in service since 1981.

The sinking has returned to public opinion the debate on the need to renew the aging Indonesian maritime fleet. For example, in Banyuwangi, in East Java, where there is an important naval base, citizens claimed the need to modernize the Indonesian defense forces.

“This can be a learning point for the government to advance its military technology and be careful how it uses its technology because the lives of its people are at stake,” said Hein Ferdy Sentoso, a 29-year-old resident.

Indonesia is the most populous country in Southeast Asia and. Furthermore, it is the largest archipelago nation in the world. It has more than 17,000 islands and in recent years it has registered multiple sovereignty incidents with Chinese vessels, especially in the Natuna Islands.

With Reuters, EFE and AP