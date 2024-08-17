The new Indonesian capital celebrated Independence Day today, Saturday, with a flag-raising ceremony.

The new city, called Nusantara, is located in the leafy eastern part of Borneo and is designed to be a sustainable, high-tech alternative to the crowded capital, Jakarta.

While some government buildings are nearing completion, much of the key infrastructure remains incomplete. Outgoing President Joko Widodo led the ceremony alongside President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is due to take office in October.

A separate ceremony was held in Jakarta, led by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka.