Less than five minutes after taking off from Jakarta, a Sriwijaya Air passenger plane disappeared from the radar. The Boeing 737-500 was supposed to fly to the island of Borneo and apparently lost almost 3000 meters of altitude within a minute.

At 2:40 p.m. local time (8:40 a.m. CET), about five minutes after take-off, contact with the plane was lost, said Adita Irawati, a spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation. The normal flight time for this route is approximately 90 minutes.

Previously, the plane of the low-cost airline, which flies to dozens of domestic and international destinations, According to the flight data provider Flightradar24 lost almost 3000 meters in height within a minute.

The trail was initially lost in the sea north of the island of Java. According to the airline, 56 passengers and six crew members were on board.

Rescue teams are in the sea off the island of Java in search of the plane and the occupants, the Indonesian search and rescue agency announced. There are indications from fishermen who are said to have seen parts of the aircraft in the sea – but one cannot yet confirm this oneself, it said.

The industry service “Aviationherald” reports of a kind of dive of the aircraft after the last received, automatically sent data (ADS-B). The machine then reached a height of around 3.2 kilometers just four minutes after take-off. Then the Boeing sank within 20 seconds to a height of just 400 meters.

Boeing, but not the unfortunate 737 Max

The aircraft that has disappeared is a 26-year-old Boeing 737-500, not the unlucky model 737 Max, which is currently back in service in the USA after a flight ban.

The last time there was a serious airplane accident in Indonesia was in October 2018: 189 people were killed when a Boeing 737 Max Lion Air plane crashed into the sea shortly after take-off.

This crash, as well as another one in Ethiopia, resulted in a worldwide flight ban for the 737 Max and a billion-dollar fine for Boeing for concealing information about the MCAS stabilization system from regulatory authorities.