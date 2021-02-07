The images, impressive, caused a runaway on social networks. An Indonesian village was invaded by waves of blood red color, Saturday February 6, after the flooding of a dyeing factory in the center of the island of Java (Indonesia).

Residents of Jenggot, near the city of Pekalongan, found themselves wading through blood-red water on Saturday. They immediately shared photos of this exceptional phenomenon on social networks.

The flooded area was cleaned up in less than an hour. Authorities have confirmed that this color came from a factory that dyed fabric, which was then used by several workshops in the region manufacturing Javanese batiks. Batiks are pieces of fabric decorated with protective wax and dyes.

“They didn’t throw out the dye on purpose, but several factories were flooded and the packets of dye were washed away.”, an official of the local disaster relief agency Dimas Arga Yudha told AFP. The latter specified that this dye was neither toxic nor dangerous.