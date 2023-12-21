Indonesian PDI-P Party Secretary General Christianto blamed NATO for the conflict in Ukraine

The Secretary General of Indonesia's ruling party, the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), spoke about the origins of the conflict in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

Christianto accused NATO of starting the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized that the crisis would have been provoked by the alliance’s ambitions.

“For Indonesia, respect for the sovereignty of countries is one of the fundamental principles of foreign policy. That is why we are able to understand the situation with Russia and Ukraine – after all, this is a problem of sovereignty that arose due to NATO’s ambitions,” he noted.

The politician added that Indonesia should focus on protecting its own sovereignty. In his opinion, this will strengthen the prestige of the country's diplomacy.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called the reluctance of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to accept the country into NATO as one of the reasons for the current conflict. According to him, this led to the reunification of Crimea with Russia.