Extramarital affairs banned in Indonesia. Approved a new penal code: the new shock rules

THE relationships outside of marriage become a crime in Indonesia. Parliament approved a new penal code which criminalize sexual intercourse that are not between married people. The new code, which also applies to foreign residents and tourists, prohibits cohabitation before marriage, the apostasy and provides for punishments for those who insult the president or express opinions contrary to the national ideology. The crime of blasphemy, already foreseen in Indonesia, now carries a possible five-year prison sentence.

“Everyone agreed to ratify the law,” said the deputy Bambang Wuryanto who headed the parliamentary commission tasked with revising the penal code in force since the colonial era. “The old code belongs to Dutch heritage,” she added.

Rights activists and critics have warned that the new penal code will have “a disproportionate impact on women” and it will further reduce human rights and the freedom in the Muslim-majority country, where over 270 million people live.

Extramarital affairs banned in Indonesia. The details

In detail, however, according to the new penal code approved by the Parliament of Jakartawho has extramarital relations risk up to one year in prison while the couples who live together without being married can be sentenced to six months in prison.

The only “compromise” reached between the liberal them hey conservatives, so to speak, is that, in order to open a criminal proceeding, a formal denunciation is necessary. Out of wedlock relationships so far, like homosexuality, were not banned in Indonesia, but were taboo. An exception is the province of Aceh where the law is in force ShariaIslamic law, and where the extramarital sex was already a crime punishable by a hundred lashes.

Among the other changes to the penal code approved by the deputies, there is also a three-year prison sentence for anyone who ”attacks the dignity” of the president or vice president. Those who insult the government, on the other hand, risk up to 18 months in prison or three years in prison if the allegations lead to street protests. Furthermore, spreading false news becomes a crime punishable by a prison sentence of up to six years in prison.

Subscribe to the newsletter

