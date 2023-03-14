Indonesia | Bali bans mopeds from tourists due to unruly behavior

According to the governor of Bali, tourists riding motorcycles should have their visas revoked.

Tourists popular Indonesian Bali plans to ban foreign tourists from two-wheeled motorized vehicles. The reason for the ban is bad behavior and repeated violations of traffic rules, say Britannia the BBC and a US magazine Time.

“You shouldn’t move around the island on motorcycles without shirts, clothes, a helmet or even a driver’s license,” says the governor of Bali I Wayan Koster.

In a short time between the end of February and the beginning of March, 171 tourists from different countries who traveled to Bali have broken traffic rules and some of the tourists have used fake license plates, according to the local police.

Motorcycles, mopeds and scooters are a popular way to get around Bali, as there is no functioning public transport on the island. According to the new proposal, in the future tourists should use cars provided by travel agencies. According to Governor Koster, it would guarantee the “quality and value” of tourism.

Interviewed by Indonesian news site Detik Christ the Finnish man who presented himself said that he supports the ban.

“Many motorcyclists behave drunk and do not wear helmets. It is very dangerous,” he said.

The ban is supposed to be implemented by a local law, which is due to come into force this year. However, it is still unclear how it would be monitored in practice.

Koster has suggested that tourists found riding motorcycles could be stripped of their visas.

Locals however, motorcycle rental companies have raised concerns about the ban. In addition, the ban is feared to worsen traffic jams and weaken Bali’s image among tourists.

In the period before the coronavirus pandemic, about 60 percent of Bali’s gross domestic product came from tourism. The most tourists on the island came from Australia and Russia.

Last month, a Russian tourist was arrested after a drunken collision with a local motorcyclist, who ended up in the hospital. Another Russian and one Ukrainian tourist died in the collision.