The Indonesian authorities confirmed on Saturday, January 9, the accident of the commercial airplane whose runway had been lost in the late afternoon. According to Basarna, the Indonesian search and rescue agency, the plane was flying with 56 passengers and six crew members on board when it suffered an accident off the coast of Jakarta, the country’s capital.

At an emergency press conference, the Indonesian search and rescue agency, Basarna, reported that the Sriwajaya airline plane, a Boeing 737-524, crashed into the Java Sea a few minutes after taking off from Sukarno International Airport. -Hatta, from where he was heading to Pontianak, the capital of West Borneo.

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi also gave a press conference explaining that contact with the aircraft was lost at 2:40 p.m. local time, about 13 minutes after taking off. The rescue agency also reported that remains of the plane had already been found at sea and that a rescue team will be sent on Sunday.

Family members of passengers await news at the Supadio airport in Pontianak, on the Indonesian island of Borneo, on January 9, 2021.

© Louis Anderson, AFP

Local media showed images of fishermen in the area who had found remains of the device, such as cables and equipment. A Boeing spokeswoman said of the accident: “We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information.”

The nearly 27-year-old plane belonged to Boeing’s 737-524, one of its best-selling models, which, however, is intended to have an average use of 25 years. According to experts, these models are beginning to be replaced by more modern ones with lower fuel consumption. So far, the airline had a strong safety record on board.

With EFE and Reuters