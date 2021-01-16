Indonesia | At least about 70 people have died in the Indonesian earthquake – the number of victims is expected to continue to grow

The four largest hospitals in the city affected by the quake have been damaged in the quake.

Indonesian nearly 70 people have already died in Friday’s earthquake, according to the local Red Cross. The matter was reported by an American news channel CNN.

As a result of the Indonesian Red Cross, it is estimated to the media that the number of victims and missing persons is increasing. Hundreds have been reported injured in the quake. Authorities say 15,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

Search troops say many are still trapped in the ruins of collapsed buildings, CNN writes.

“Our priority is to rescue the victims who are under the collapsed buildings,” a spokesman for the authorities Safaruddin Sanusi told CNN.

The quake the center was located south of the city of Mamuju in the province of West Sulawesi. The city of more than 100,000 inhabitants suffered severe damage. The magnitude of the earthquake that struck early on Friday morning was 6.2.

According to Sanus, a large proportion of the city’s residents are afraid of returning to their homes.

He also said that Mamujun’s four largest hospitals have suffered damage. One of the hospitals was destroyed in the quake.

The last time the island of Sulawesi experienced a devastating earthquake in 2018 and the resulting tsunami, a tsunami that killed more than 4,300 people.