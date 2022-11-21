With a depth of 10 kilometers, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the island of Java in Indonesia on Monday, November 21, leaving at least 56 people dead and hundreds injured. Rescue teams scramble to try to find survivors under the rubble, after large swaths of infrastructure have collapsed.

The damage on the island of Java, after the 5.6 magnitude earthquake, is extensive.

Hundreds of buildings and homes have collapsed and thousands of those affected still cannot be evacuated as landslides block access to the Cugenang area, one of the hardest hit by the quake with a depth of 10 kilometers.

So far, authorities confirm 56 people dead, but the number may rise as rescuers dig through the rubble and work against time to try to find survivors.

At least 700 residents were injured, many of them children, some of whom required oxygen masks, intravenous treatment or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency teams said.

“Victims continue to arrive from many areas,” described Herman Suherman, administrative head of Cianjur, the West Java town where the epicenter of the telluric movement was recorded.

The earthquake caused the closure of roads and highways, as well as damage to some energy distribution networks, for which several towns were left without electricity service.

Government buildings, schools, shops and at least one church are among the most affected or collapsed infrastructures.

At least 25 aftershocks perceived in Jakarta

After the strong quake, the island’s residents experienced at least 25 aftershocks in a two-hour span, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

Images released by the authorities showed hundreds of people, some unconscious, who were taken by ambulance to hospitals in the region.

With about 50 million inhabitants, Java is the most populated island in Indonesia and the impact of the earthquake was also felt in Jakarta, the capital, some 75 kilometers from the epicenter.

The quake sowed panic in that city when the skyscrapers fluctuated and some were evacuated.

“The tremor felt very strong. My colleagues and I decided to leave the office on the ninth floor via the emergency stairs,” said Vidi Primadhania, who works in South Jakarta.

🚨 A 5.6M earthquake struck Indonesia’s Java Province, killing 56 & injuring ~700. Our @USAID staff in Indonesia, in the region & DC are monitoring & we stand by ready to assist. Our partner @palangmerah You have sent a team to conduct needs assessments. Stay tuned for updates here. pic.twitter.com/InT45HRwyu — USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (@USAIDSavesLives) November 21, 2022



Indonesia, a large archipelago with more than 270 million inhabitants, straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where different plates in the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Its worst natural catastrophe was recorded in 2004 when a powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami in the Indian Ocean killed around 230,000 people, including citizens of a dozen countries.

With Reuters, AP and EFE