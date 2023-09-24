On Sunday, a joint team of Indonesian police and army officers arrested Marthin Ipa, a member of an armed separatist terrorist group from Papua operating in the Telok Bintuni area of ​​West Papua province.

Colonel Justi Ngurah Suryastawa, spokesman for the Joint Defense Regional Command, said Iba was arrested following a shooting attack on a military site belonging to an infantry battalion of a special border security task force in the Aruba sub-region on Friday.

The spokesman added that the shooting incident did not result in any injuries among the members of the Special Task Force, adding that the security personnel who arrested Iba confiscated three homemade rifles from him, according to the Indonesian “Antara” news agency.

Suryastawa said the suspect had joined the armed wing of the Papuan movement in 2001, where he worked as an operations personnel. He explained that in addition to the rifles, security forces also confiscated eight mobile phones and a bag.