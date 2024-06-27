Indonesian Tourism Minister Uno: “World” cards may be available in Bali in August

Indonesia may include cards from the Russian Mir payment system as a way to pay for tourism fees in Bali, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said in an interview. Writes about this RIA News.

He admitted that this could happen as early as August. Bali authorities began collecting a tourist tax from foreign visitors to the resort on February 14 – this is 150 thousand Indonesian rupiah, or 10 dollars.

Artur Muradyan, vice-president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) for outbound tourism, said that the new resort fee introduced in Bali will not in any way affect the interest of Russian tourists in vacationing in the country. According to the specialist, resort fees are introduced in many countries for all foreigners. Moreover, in Bali the amount is very small, he noted.